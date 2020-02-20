Victor Oladipo Rumors: Insiders Expect Star to Sign Long-Term Pacers Contract

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Many NBA insiders expect Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo to sign a long-term contract extension with the team before his contract ends after the 2020-21 season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the news Wednesday while also noting Oladipo could land on the trade block before next season's deadline if contract talks don't progress.

