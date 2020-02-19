Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Can Taste' NY HC Job Amid Jeff Van Gundy Buzz

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau smiles in the waning moments as his team defeats the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly wants to resume his coaching career with the New York Knicks in a major way.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, a source close to Thibodeau said: "He really wants the Knick job. He can taste it, and he may even be in the lead."

Berman previously reported Thibodeau and former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy—who Thibodeau served under with the Knicks and Houston Rockets—are on expected team president Leon Rose's short list for the head coaching position.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA's Worst Defenders at Every Position 😬

    Five players who need to step it up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Worst Defenders at Every Position 😬

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Head coach John Beilein is leaving Cleveland, JB Bickerstaff will take over

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Thibodeau May Want Knicks Job

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Thibodeau May Want Knicks Job

    SNY
    via SNY

    Kyrie Out Indefinitely

    Nets star will see a specialist after reaggravating his shoulder injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Out Indefinitely

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report