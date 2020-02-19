Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Can Taste' NY HC Job Amid Jeff Van Gundy Buzz

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly wants to resume his coaching career with the New York Knicks in a major way.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, a source close to Thibodeau said: "He really wants the Knick job. He can taste it, and he may even be in the lead."

Berman previously reported Thibodeau and former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy—who Thibodeau served under with the Knicks and Houston Rockets—are on expected team president Leon Rose's short list for the head coaching position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.