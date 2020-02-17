Rockets Rumors: DeMarre Carroll Plans to Sign Contract After Spurs Buyout

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Veteran forward DeMarre Carroll will stay in Texas and sign with the Houston Rockets once he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Monday evening.

Carroll's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski around the same time that the 33-year-old and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a contract buyout.

Carroll arrived to San Antonio during free agency last July on a three-year, $21 million contract. The 2009 first-round pick played just 15 games for the 23-31 Spurs this season. He last appeared in a game for two minutes on Jan. 8.

Carroll opened up about what went wrong in San Antonio to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News at All-Star Weekend festivities in Chicago.

"San Antonio, I don't know where [it went wrong], what happened, what the hiccup was," Carroll said. "But, at the end of the day, I am totally healthy. I work out every day, twice a day. When that opportunity comes, I will be ready to take advantage of it."

He added a comment about Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich: "Coach Pop is a great individual to me. Outside of basketball, we talk about family, all kinds of stuff. But with the basketball thing, we just didn't jell."

Assuming the 6'6" Carroll indeed lands with the Rockets, he will lend some length to a team lacking it since trading starting center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks prior to the Feb. 6 deadline. Carroll can be a reliable 3-and-D reserve behind Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and the recently acquired Robert Covington.