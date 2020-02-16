Premier League Table Week 26 2020: Sunday EPL Top Scorers and Results

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both took care of business on Sunday, winning their Week 26 matches of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Spurs needed a last-minute winner from Son Heung-min in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, while Nicolas Pepe was the star man for the Gunners in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy remains the Premier League's top scorer, with one more goal than Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. Here are the latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 26, +46, 76

2 Manchester City 25, +36, 51

3 Leicester 26, +28, 50

4 Chelsea 25, +9, 41

5 Tottenham 26, +9, 40

6 Sheffield United 26, +4, 39

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26, +3, 36

8 Everton 26, -4, 36

9 Manchester United 25, +7, 35

10 Arsenal 26, +2, 34

11 Burnley 26, -9, 34

12 Southampton 26, -16, 31

13 Newcastle United 26, -16, 31

14 Crystal Palace 26, -9, 30

15 Brighton 26, -7, 27

16 Bournemouth 26, -14, 26

17 Aston Villa 26, -16, 25

18 West Ham 25, -13, 24

19 Watford 26, -16, 24

20 Norwich 26, -24, 18

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 17

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 16

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 15

Danny Ings, Southampton, 15

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 14

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, 14

For the full list, visit WhoScored.com.

Spurs and Villa served up an error-filled but entertaining match with an exciting conclusion that saw Son net the team's latest winner in a Premier League match since over a decade:

Toby Alderweireld kicked things off with an own-goal but made up for his mistake by bagging the equaliser. Compatriot Bjorn Engels, who also made a crucial mistake at the back, got on the scoresheet himself, tying things up after Son's first goal.

The match seemed destined to end in a tie until Villa forgot to defend with numbers in the final minutes and were punished on the counter. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe couldn't believe it:

Local rivals Arsenal struggled in the first half against the Magpies but turned things on after the break, scoring four goals.

The best chance fell to Newcastle in the first half, and Goal's Charles Watts didn't like what he saw from the Gunners:

But goals from Pierre-Emerick Aumameyang and Pepe just minutes apart broke Newcastle's resolve, and the Gunners were never troubled the rest of the way. They would add two more goals in the final minutes through Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Athletic's James McNicholas was impressed with the second-half improvements:

The four goals pushed Arsenal's goal difference into the positive and closed the gap to Manchester United to a single point. The Red Devils still have a match in hand, however.