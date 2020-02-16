JJ Watt Posts Photos After Getting Married to Kealia Ohai in Bahamas Wedding

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

FILE - In this April 16, 2019 photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, left, and his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai attend Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in Houston. Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday, May 26, 2019, with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

JJ Watt is officially a married man.

The Houston Texans defensive end tweeted photos from his wedding to Kealia Ohai on Sunday:

Watt and Ohai were married in the Bahamas in a secret ceremony Saturday. The couple had posted several pictures from their getaway, leading to speculation they were on the island to tie the knot.

Watt and Ohai have been dating since 2016, and Watt proposed last year.

Ohai is a professional soccer player who currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. She previously played for the Houston Dash and has made three appearances on the United States Women's National Team.

According to Esther Lee of Yahoo, USWNT teammate Crystal Dunn was in attendance for the nuptials. Other social media posts show JJ's brothers, Steelers defensive end TJ and Chargers fullback Derek, also in the Bahamas for the ceremony. 

