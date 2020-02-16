WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsFebruary 17, 2020
The Superstars of NXT took center stage Sunday night at TakeOver: Portland, a stacked live event special headlined by Adam Cole defending the NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley putting her women's title up for grabs against Bianca Belair.
With a card that also featured The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defending against The Broserweights' Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, as well as a red-hot grudge match between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, the brand again promised its passionate fanbase an action-packed, noteworthy precursor to its massive show on WrestleMania Eve.
NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic
A live performance of both "Fill The Crown" and "Anything Like Me" by Poppy gave way to the opening match of the night, the latest chapter in the intense rivalry between heavy-hitting heavyweight Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, the latter's NXT North American Championship up for grabs.
Lee struck first early, impressing his opponent and the Portland fans with a hurricanrana. Dijakovic answered with a suplex onto the ring apron and down onto the floor. The challenger sought to gain a sustained advantage, but the champion fought out of another suplex attempt and unloaded with a forearm to the face. A standing, release German suplex followed for a two-count.
The action continued back-and-forth, the competitors exchanging strikes about the body. A massive, nasty clothesline by Dijakovic downed Lee. Up top, the challenger delivered an avalanche Death Valley Driver for a count of two as fans showered the competitors with chants of "NXT!" Lee recovered and caught a charging Dijakovic with a massive pounce, sending the back of his head crashing into the turnbuckles.
The competitors spilled to the floor, where the challenger unloaded with a big knee, superkick and somersault plancha from the top rope to Lee on the floor. Back in the ring, Lee no-sold a chokeslam. Dijakovic no-sold a spirit bomb, much to the chagrin of the champion. A second spirit bomb by Lee earned a dramatic near-fall.
The fight moved to the top rope, where Dijakovic delivered a huge Spanish Fly for another heart-stopping near-fall. He tried for the Feast Your Eyes, but his back gave out, allowing Lee to catch him with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the successful title defense.
Result
Lee defeated Dijakovic
Grade
A
Analysis
For a match defined by its no-selling, it was Dijakovic nursing his back in the closing seconds of the contest that led to the finish.
The lack of selling was to be expected based on their previous encounters, and there is nothing wrong with that. A heavyweight war of attrition between two guys familiar with each other, it needed to stay true to the feud to that point. It did, providing the fans in Portland with a dramatic battle in which the winner may never have been in real doubt, but fans still watched from the edge of their seats with every referee count.
That is a testament to the performers, their chemistry and their ability to recognize what fans want and how to provide it while building on their previous matches.
It was a brilliant way to kick off the show with a win for one of wrestling's hottest superstars.
Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
The intensely personal rivalry between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox came to a head in the night’s second match, a Street Fight between the former best friends. Kai attacked during Nox’s entrance, not giving the babyface an inch in the cumulative match. She brutalized her one-time bestie all the way to the ringside area but a missed cane shot sparked Knox’s comeback.
Kai slowed her with a nasty trash can lid shot to the face but Knox recovered and delivered a German suplex onto said trash can for two. Kai delivered a Scorpion Back Kick, to which Nox responded by dropping her opponent face-first on the ring apron. Another kick by Kai stunned Nox on the top rope, but the babyface channeled Kane with a super chokeslam. A Molly-Go-Round, shades of the great former women’s champion, earned Nox a two-count.
A momentary display of remorse from Nox allowed Kai to blast her with a superkick and follow by kicking a chair in her face. With the Welsh competitor stunned, Kai taped her wrist to the turnbuckle and delivered a pair of kicks to the face. Nox recovered, blasting Kai’s injured knee with a laptop. Using a steel chain, she pummeled the knee, the stomped it in a steel chair.
The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard uncorked one of her trademark maneuvers and retrieved a table from the floor. She splayed Kai out on it and trapped her head in a chair. Nox climbed the ropes but the debuting Raquel Gonzalez dropped her across a table that failed to break. Kai recovered, crawled over and picked up the pinfall victory.
Result
Kai defeated Nox
Grade
A
Analysis
Given the emotion surrounding the program, this needed to be appropriately brutal and it was. The strikes were hard, the use of weapons was tonally appropriate and the intensification of the action as the match drew to a close was perfectly executed.
The debut of Gonzalez not only gave us the necessary heel victory but created a nice cliffhanger worth fans tuning in Wednesday to see the reasoning for.
Best of all, Kai endured the ass-kicking her character deserved but in great heel fashion, still managed to pull out the tainted victory. She will brag, fans will hate her for it and the opportunity for another match between the two will present itself, presumably in time for the TakeOver: Tampa event.
Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
Chants of “both these guys” spilled from the stands as Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano measured each other up at the bell. Early arrogance from Balor gave way to strikes from the first universal champion in WWE history, but Gargano answered by lighting his opponent’s chest up with a flurry of chops. He followed with a big spear on the ring apron that left Balor stunned and the crowd applauding Johnny Wrestling’s offensive.
Gargano looked to follow up with a running dropkick but Balor caught him mid-sprint with the sling blade. As the action returned to the ring, Balor established control. Commentator Mauro Ranallo iterated Balor’s history in Japan and his knowledge of different styles as he grounded Gargano with a submission attempt.
The babyface fought out and targeted the left arm of his opponent, looking to set up a submission of his own: his trademark Garga-No Escape. An ill-fated charge into the ropes, though, saw Balor deliver a dragon screw leg whip with Gargano trapped in the ropes. The chess match of joint manipulation continued with Balor targeting the left knee of his opponent.
Gargano rolled through with an attempted kick but Balor stopped him, twisted his legs into a painful deathlock and looked for a submission as the crowd alternated chants in support of the performers. The gritty babyface pushed through the pain and fired off a comeback. He looked for a tope suicida but Balor caught him and set up for the 1916 DDT. Gargano escaped and sent his opponent back-first into the steel steps. A rolling senton to Balor wiped the heel out on the floor.
The slingshot spear from Gargano earned him a two-count. Balor recovered, delivered a Final Cut and scored a near-fall of his own. Frustrated and relentless, Balor stomped away at the face of Gargano. A missed dive, though, earned him a big superkick from Johnny Wrestling. Gargano delivered a lawn dart into the corner but Balor answered with a Pele Kick. When he did, Gargano fell directly on top of him for a cool false finish.
The pace picked up considerably. Balor delivered the John Woo dropkick and set up for the Coup de Grace but Gargano dodged it and applied the Garga-No Escape. Balor did, in fact, escape, and delivered a double stomp. Gargano countered back into his signature submission but Balor made it to the ropes, necessitating the break.
On the floor, Gargano called back the dropkick from Balor that instigated the rivalry, delivering his own and sending The Prince into the guardrail. The babyface eyed up the announce table, teasing a 1916 DDT of his own onto it. Balor countered and dropped his opponent sternum- and rib-first onto the table. From there, he followed with a running dropkick that sent Gargano off it and into the guardrail, again one-upping Gargano.
The Coup de Grace and 1916 DDT earned Balor the win.
Result
Balor defeated Gargano
Grade
A+
Analysis
What a frickin’ match!
The counter-wrestling, the storytelling and the jaw-dropping finale helped make this an early Match of the Year contender. Balor was at his arrogant and ruthless best while Gargano was the resilient, vengeful babyface who fell just short of achieving what he had hoped to.
The high-impact offense meshed perfectly with the submission-based tone of the match’s midsection.
Balor needed the win here to advance to the next level of competition while Gargano loses nothing in defeat, as we have witnessed many times over the course of his career. The question now is whether the disrespect shown by Balor after the bell is enough to bring about another chapter or if both will move on from each other.
NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
The NXT Women’s Championship took center stage in the next contest of the night as Rhea Ripley defended against Bianca Belair, the prospect of a potential spot on the WrestleMania card against Charlotte Flair hanging over the contest like a heavy cloud.
Back and forth action early gave way to a nasty chop by Ripley that flattened The EST. Belair answered, downing the champion and unloading with a flurry of stomps about the body. A modified suplex gave way to a Full Nelson, the challenger seated across the lower back of her six-foot-tall opponent.
The Nightmare fought back into the match, delivered a series of knees to the face and dropped Belair with a facebuster out of an electric chair. Ripley applied a submission but the challenger fought out and sent her shoulder-first into the ring post. A spinebuster earned her a near-fall and stunned the Aussie.
The competitors unloaded on each other with a wicked array of slaps before Belair lashed Ripley with her ponytail. A gorilla press slam out of the corner followed as the challenger began to roll, her parents watching excitedly at ringside. The champion countered a leapfrog with a boot to the midsection and Belair answered with a spear that brought both women to their backs.
Belair recovered and dumped Ripley over the top in a scary spot, then followed with a tope that wiped her out on the floor. The champion recovered and sent Belair into the ring steps.
Back inside, The EST countered a sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope but Ripley powered her down with the Riptide to retain her title.
After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked the triumphant champion and accepted her challenge for a match at WrestleMania.
Result
Ripley defeated Belair
Grade
B
Analysis
Much like Ripley’s match against Toni Storm at Worlds Collide a month ago, this felt like perfectly good three-quarters of a match that lacked the definitive end it deserved.
The action was fantastic and really showcased two young performers coming into their own. Ripley and Belair rose to the occasion, proved they belonged in the moment and had the fans hanging on every high spot and near-fall. Hopefully, the rather lackluster finish means the issues between the two are far from over.
The attack by Charlotte, which included a cheap shot on Belair, may suggest just that.
Maybe, The EST gets herself a spot in the ‘Mania title match?