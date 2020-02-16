WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

3 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Chants of “both these guys” spilled from the stands as Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano measured each other up at the bell. Early arrogance from Balor gave way to strikes from the first universal champion in WWE history, but Gargano answered by lighting his opponent’s chest up with a flurry of chops. He followed with a big spear on the ring apron that left Balor stunned and the crowd applauding Johnny Wrestling’s offensive.

Gargano looked to follow up with a running dropkick but Balor caught him mid-sprint with the sling blade. As the action returned to the ring, Balor established control. Commentator Mauro Ranallo iterated Balor’s history in Japan and his knowledge of different styles as he grounded Gargano with a submission attempt.

The babyface fought out and targeted the left arm of his opponent, looking to set up a submission of his own: his trademark Garga-No Escape. An ill-fated charge into the ropes, though, saw Balor deliver a dragon screw leg whip with Gargano trapped in the ropes. The chess match of joint manipulation continued with Balor targeting the left knee of his opponent.

Gargano rolled through with an attempted kick but Balor stopped him, twisted his legs into a painful deathlock and looked for a submission as the crowd alternated chants in support of the performers. The gritty babyface pushed through the pain and fired off a comeback. He looked for a tope suicida but Balor caught him and set up for the 1916 DDT. Gargano escaped and sent his opponent back-first into the steel steps. A rolling senton to Balor wiped the heel out on the floor.

The slingshot spear from Gargano earned him a two-count. Balor recovered, delivered a Final Cut and scored a near-fall of his own. Frustrated and relentless, Balor stomped away at the face of Gargano. A missed dive, though, earned him a big superkick from Johnny Wrestling. Gargano delivered a lawn dart into the corner but Balor answered with a Pele Kick. When he did, Gargano fell directly on top of him for a cool false finish.

The pace picked up considerably. Balor delivered the John Woo dropkick and set up for the Coup de Grace but Gargano dodged it and applied the Garga-No Escape. Balor did, in fact, escape, and delivered a double stomp. Gargano countered back into his signature submission but Balor made it to the ropes, necessitating the break.

On the floor, Gargano called back the dropkick from Balor that instigated the rivalry, delivering his own and sending The Prince into the guardrail. The babyface eyed up the announce table, teasing a 1916 DDT of his own onto it. Balor countered and dropped his opponent sternum- and rib-first onto the table. From there, he followed with a running dropkick that sent Gargano off it and into the guardrail, again one-upping Gargano.

The Coup de Grace and 1916 DDT earned Balor the win.

Result

Balor defeated Gargano

Grade

A+

Analysis

What a frickin’ match!

The counter-wrestling, the storytelling and the jaw-dropping finale helped make this an early Match of the Year contender. Balor was at his arrogant and ruthless best while Gargano was the resilient, vengeful babyface who fell just short of achieving what he had hoped to.

The high-impact offense meshed perfectly with the submission-based tone of the match’s midsection.

Balor needed the win here to advance to the next level of competition while Gargano loses nothing in defeat, as we have witnessed many times over the course of his career. The question now is whether the disrespect shown by Balor after the bell is enough to bring about another chapter or if both will move on from each other.