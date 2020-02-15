NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream Info

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In his first NBA Slam Dunk Contest in more than a decade, Dwight Howard will look to throw down some creative dunks and impress the judges once again.

Back when Howard was a dunk contest regular, that was never a problem. He competed in the event every year from 2007-09, which included him winning it in 2008. That was the year of Howard's Superman dunk, one of the most memorable moments in the contest's history.

Not only did Howard make things fun by donning a Superman cape, but he completed an alley-oop by throwing the ball through the net, made possible by his 6'11" frame and incredible athletic ability.

Now, Howard is 34 years old and the veteran of the dunk contest. But he's got three formidable foes who will be trying to prevent him from winning in his return.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's dunk contest.

2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: NBA All-Star Saturday Night coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Dunk Contest Preview

Dwight Howard isn't the only returning participant in this year's dunk contest. Orlando's Aaron Gordon and Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. are also veterans of the event.

Jones most recently took part in the dunk contest, as he reached the finals in 2017, his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns. He had two dunks that received a perfect 50 score, one in the first round and one in the finals, but he lost out to Glenn Robinson III.

Gordon participated in one of the most exciting dunk contests in the event's history. After reaching the finals in 2016, he and Zach LaVine each had a pair of dunks receive perfect scores, forcing a tiebreaker. Then, after both received perfect scores on the first tiebreaker dunk, LaVine bested Gordon on the second tiebreaker.

With both of those players having dunk contest experience, they should bring some exciting slams and potentially challenge Howard for the title.

Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton can't be counted out, either. He's the only first-time participant in this year's dunk contest, but he's an athletic player capable of producing big slams. Plus, one of his tricks may have already been revealed.

Connaughton appears to be bringing in another Milwaukee professional athlete, Christian Yelich of the Brewers, to help him with one of his dunks, as a tweet from the Bucks on Friday suggested.

It's a fitting collaboration, as Connaughton is a former baseball player himself. He was a two-sport athlete during his time at Notre Dame, and he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. However, he opted to play in the NBA instead after getting selected by Portland in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Of course, many people are eagerly awaiting Howard's participation in the dunk contest, which is coming 11 years after his last appearance. While most people remember his Superman slam, Howard had numerous other creative dunks more than a decade ago, including one in which he slapped a sticker high on the backboard during a slam.

Does Howard still have enough in the tank to outdunk these three talented young players? It sure seems so, as the center is having a comeback season for the Lakers, averaging 7.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through 53 games as a key bench player.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the finals consist of Howard and Gordon, who will look to join Howard as the only Magic players to win the event. But no matter who reaches the end, it's sure to be exciting.