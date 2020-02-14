Tom Brady Rumors: Raiders 'Prepared to Offer' 2-Year, $60M Contract

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be a free agent at the beginning of the 2020 league year, and sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reported Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders are "prepared to offer" the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million contract.

Brady and the Raiders have been connected in the past, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Feb. 2 that the Silver and Black were expected to pursue Brady if he didn't re-sign with the Pats before free agency begins March 18.

The same goes for a salary of $30 million or more, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting Feb. 2 that the Pats were willing to pay more than that figure to retain Brady.

The Raiders already have a quarterback in Derek Carr, who is under contract through 2022, per Over the Cap. Las Vegas would have to eat $7.9 million if it designated him as a pre-June 1 cut.

Carr ranked 10th in QBR and adjusted passing yards per attempt last year, per Pro Football Reference.

Brady has played with the Patriots for the entirety of his 20-year career after he was drafted in the sixth round in 2000.

As for the chances of whether Brady will join the Raiders, Jay Glazer of The Athletic offered this response in a January 10 mailbag:

"A lot of people think that he's going to go back to the Patriots and it would certainly fit but I think they have to pay him. If I'm a team like the Raiders or the Chargers and I need to fill up my stadium and my fanbase, I am absolutely, without a doubt, going to go and say, 'Mr. Brady, here's the offense. You tell us what the offense is. You help devise it and Mr. Brady, here's our checkbook. You fill it out.'

"I know it's going to be hard for Jon Gruden to do that but he's the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, the most marketable guy there is. He's a gamechanger for a franchise. Season tickets. Marketing. I would open up my checkbook for him if I was a team like the Chargers or the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas, and especially if I want him to teach a young quarterback how to be a quarterback. I think it's a no-brainer — you pay the man."

The Raiders will begin play at Allegiant Stadium in September. They're scheduled to visit the Patriots for a 2020 regular-season game.