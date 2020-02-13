Clippers' Paul George Fined $35K for Criticizing Referees After Loss to 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was not happy with the officiating during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and will pay the price as a result.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic noted the NBA announced Thursday that it fined George $35,000 for "public criticism of the officiating" regarding that game.

George was not pleased with what he saw as "home-court cooking" from the officiating at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and pointed to the fact Los Angeles was called for eight more personal fouls.

"I thought we played well, we lost by seven," George said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "There was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least … I mean, it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11."

The six-time All-Star posted a double-double but struggled with his shot throughout the contest on his way to 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists on 3-of-15 shooting from the field. He was unable to provide enough offensive support for Kawhi Leonard to escape Philadelphia with the win even though the reigning NBA Finals MVP finished with 30 points and nine assists in defeat.

It was a heated game that saw Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris get into a shoving match in the final minutes.

George even suggested there could be a rematch in the NBA Finals.

"They could be a team that gets hot and make it to the Finals and we could be a team that gets hot and makes it to the Finals," he said. "Definitely going to be two teams that are feeling each other out."

