Los Angeles News Station Calls Jose Altuve 'Astros Cheater' on TV Chyron

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 13, 2020

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve carries a bat as he heads out to hit during spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Houston Astros held a press conference Thursday morning to formally apologize for their 2017 illegal sign-stealing scheme, but coverage from that press conference proved that saying "I'm sorry" won't erase the controversy from the Astros' narrative any time soon, especially in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles news station KTLA described Astros All-Star second baseman and 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve as "Astros Cheater":

L.A. was directly impacted by Houston's sign-stealing. The Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games to win the 2017 World Series. However, Astros owner Jim Crane downplayed the notion that their 2017 title is tainted:

Altuve, Crane, third baseman Alex Bregman and newly hired manager Dusty Baker addressed the media during the formal press conference at spring training with other players, such as shortstop Carlos Correa, speaking with reporters separately:

MLB released its official findings from an investigation into the Astros on Jan. 13. The league found that Houston illegally used technology to relay opposing teams' signs and pitches to batters during games.

Houston's then-manager AJ Hinch and then-general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by commissioner Rob Manfred for a year without pay, and the Astros fired both immediately after. 

