FSU's Patrick Williams Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Florida State freshman Patrick Williams is joining the ranks of college basketball's one-and-dones.

The Seminoles forward announced Thursday that he is entering the 2020 NBA draft:

Williams put together a solid season at FSU, averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist en route to being named the ACC 6th Man of the Year.

As of mid-February, most mock drafts had the 18-year-old projected somewhere in the late first round. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated had him going No. 22 overall, while Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had the guard further back at No. 27.

Beyond that, both appear to agree Williams' draft stock relies more on his potential than what he's already proved capable of.

Vecenie wrote in his Mock Draft 3.0:

"[Williams'] athleticism is readily apparent every time he's out on the floor, and he makes an impact on defense and as a rebounder. He's active and energetic, and regularly makes the kind of 'wow' flash plays that executives look for. And yet, he's playing an extremely limited role, to the point that it's tough to tell where exactly his ball skills and offensive feel for the game currently sit. And at 6'8" with a 7'-plus wingspan, there is a lot of positional size for him to be a useful combo forward at some point."

Ranked a five-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of high school, the 6'8", 225-pound Williams joined a loaded FSU class that ranked 19th in the nation, turning down offers from North Carolina State, Arizona, Clemson, Illinois and Louisville.

As part of his latest big board for the 2020 NBA draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Williams as the No. 19 overall prospect in the class.