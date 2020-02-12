Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Nationals, Phillies, Rangers, Rockies Talked to Cubs

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been in communication with multiple teams regarding the availability of third baseman Kris Bryant.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Tuesday, the Cubs have spoken with the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies in recent weeks, but Morosi noted that there is "no evidence" of the talks progressing beyond preliminary stages.

Bryant is a three-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP who is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season. Bryant attempted to have his free agency moved to after the 2020 season, but his allegation that the Cubs manipulated his service time was rejected in early February by an arbitrator.

The 28-year-old Bryant is coming off a productive season that saw him hit .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI for a Cubs team that disappointed while failing to reach the playoffs.

While Bryant is a quality player, he has never been able to build upon his 2016 MVP season, which saw him hit .292 with 39 homers and 102 RBI. The Cubs also went on to win their first World Series since 1908 that year.

Even as an MVP and World Series champion, Bryant seems to have untapped potential as a power hitter, and a change of scenery may be the best way for him to reach the next level.

All of the teams mentioned by Morosi as potential suitors would benefit greatly from Bryant's arrival, but none of them seem more in need of his services than the reigning World Series champion Nationals.

Washington opted to give a massive contract to starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg this offseason, which opened the door for incumbent third baseman Anthony Rendon to sign with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

Rendon was the centerpiece of Washington's lineup along with outfielder Juan Soto, and there is now a gaping hole at the hot corner. Asdrubal Cabrera is penciled in as the Nats' starting third baseman currently, but he may be better served as a super utility guy who can play all around the infield.

The Phillies are loaded all over the diamond, but one of their few question marks resides at third base. Scott Kingery is expected to play there regularly after hitting .258 with 19 homers and 55 RBI last season.

Replacing him with Bryant would give the Phillies another big bat alongside the likes of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius.

Philadelphia's true need is pitching, but after signing starter Zack Wheeler in free agency, perhaps adding another big bat like Bryant would be enough to push the Phillies into contention in the NL East.

The Rangers have the potential to be a sleeper team in the AL West this season after adding Corey Kluber to a starting rotation that already included Mike Minor and Lance Lynn.

Outside of Joey Gallo, the Rangers are lacking a true stud hitter, but if they can net Bryant and put the likes of Gallo, Rougned Odor, Elvis Andrus and Willie Calhoun around him, then they may be the biggest threat to the Houston Astros in the division.

The Rockies are perhaps the most intriguing team mentioned by Morosi since their interest in Bryant would likely depend on the status of third baseman Nolan Arenado.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on NBC Sports Chicago's Kap and Co. (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago)in January that a straight-up swap of Arenado for Bryant had been discussed by the Cubs and Rockies.

Both players could use a change of scenery, although the Rockies may want some assurance that they can sign Bryant to a long-term extension.

It is clear that the Cubs are open to moving Bryant for the right price, but Morosi noted that "all indications" suggest Bryant will be in Chicago's Opening Day lineup unless something changes.