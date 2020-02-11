Marwin Gonzalez Apologizes for Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal: 'I Feel Regret'February 11, 2020
Former Houston Astros super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez issued an apology Tuesday for the club's sign-stealing scandal.
"I feel regret and am remorseful," said Gonzalez, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Gonzalez also said it's impossible to know if the Astros would have won the World Series in 2017 without stealing signs, per Nightengale.
Marwin Gonzalez’s opening statement to the media: “I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this ... That’s why I feel more regret and that’s why I’m remorseful.” https://t.co/G35XwK2xkB
