Marwin Gonzalez Apologizes for Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal: 'I Feel Regret'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 07: Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during batting practice prior to game three of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Former Houston Astros super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez issued an apology Tuesday for the club's sign-stealing scandal.

"I feel regret and am remorseful," said Gonzalez, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez also said it's impossible to know if the Astros would have won the World Series in 2017 without stealing signs, per Nightengale.

     

