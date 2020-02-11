Marwin Gonzalez Apologizes for Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal: 'I Feel Regret'

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Houston Astros super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez issued an apology Tuesday for the club's sign-stealing scandal.

"I feel regret and am remorseful," said Gonzalez, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez also said it's impossible to know if the Astros would have won the World Series in 2017 without stealing signs, per Nightengale.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.