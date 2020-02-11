Wojciech Szczesny Signs New Contract with Juventus Until 2024

TF-Images/Getty Images

Wojciech Szczesny's ascension to first-choice goalkeeper with Juventus has been cemented after the Poland international signed a new deal on Tuesday that is set to run until 2024.

The Bianconeri announced the renewal on their official website: "This wonderful adventure between Szczesny and Juventus will therefore continue until 2024 and there is no doubting this is a deserved renewal, because Wojciech is a great goalkeeper. Good luck!"

Szczesny's new deal is an endorsement of how effectively he has replaced Juve legend Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks.

Szczesny moved to Turin in 2017 following a troubled end to his spell with Arsenal. He had become the first choice for the Gunners during the 2010/11 season, immediately showcasing terrific athleticism as a shot-stopper capable of the spectacular.

However, disciplinary incidents tested the patience of then-Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger, who even benched Szczesny for his international rival Lukasz Fabianski. Criticism of Wenger from Szczesny's father, Maciej, didn't help matters, and the Pole was loaned to AS Roma in 2015.

Szczesny revived his career in Serie A, spending two seasons in the Italian capital before attracting the attention of Juve, who secured Szczesny's move from north London in a transfer worth up to €15.3 million.

Since then, Szczesny's impressive performances eventually helped convince Juve the time was right to move on from decorated veteran Buffon. The latter moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, but he returned to be Szczesny's deputy this season.

As the club website detailed, Szczesny "has recorded the best percentage of clean sheets in relation to the matches played: 46 percent (28 out of 61). In recent years, he has conceded an average of 0.7 goals per game in Serie A, the lowest ratio taking into account the goalkeepers with at least five appearances."

Still just 29, Szczesny is not yet at his peak as a goalkeeper. His natural talent has never been in question, but he deserves credit for showing greater maturity and eliminating some of the costly mistakes that became common at Arsenal since he moved to the Italian top flight.