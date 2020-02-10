Ashley Young Says Inter's Milan Derby Win Was an 'Unbelievable Experience'

MB Media/Getty Images

Ashley Young has described Inter Milan's derby triumph over rivals AC Milan on Sunday as an "unbelievable experience" after his side moved back to the top of the Serie A standings.

The Nerazzurri went in 2-0 down at half-time in the derby clash but raged back in the second half to win 4-2, with former Manchester United striker Lukaku rounding off their revival in injury time.

Young told TalkSport presenter Jim White: "I think it was an incredible feeling. You could see the way we celebrated after the game showed the character and strength we've got. To go 2-0 down in a derby like that then come back and win, that shows our character. It was an unbelievable experience."

Not even a month has passed since Young left Manchester United to join Inter on a six-month contract (with the option of another year), and it's immediately clear his title prospects look more hopeful in Milan.

Young agreed the derby win was among the best moments in his career to date, adding: "It definitely is [up there]. I came here to play football and win games, and when you come and win in the Milan derby in the way we did, it's just an incredible feeling. I don't think it gets any better than that."

Inter's victory was made all the sweeter by the fact Antonio Conte's side had to respond in the face of such adversity following a poor first half, and Young's celebrations carried on to social media:

Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic each scored for the Rossoneri to put them on course for what seemed like an almost routine win. Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino scored within three minutes of one another to draw level before Stefan de Vrij stooped to head Inter in front on the 70-minute mark.

Young's previous club, United, are in the midst of their first midseason break but are set to resume the Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Monday, February 17.

The Red Devils are eighth in the standings, six points outside the top four and 38 points off the pace being set by leaders Liverpool, who have more than doubled United's points tally after 25 games.

Conte recruited heavily from England in January by also signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea. Young's former United team-mates Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (on loan at Inter) moved to the San Siro last summer.

Si Lloyd of JOE.co.uk praised former Chelsea chief Conte for the job he's done squeezing the most out of assets who otherwise seemed past their primes:

Fox Sports presenter Daniel Garb saw Young's transition into a successful project as more of an indictment of United:

The 34-year-old was considered dead weight by many at Old Trafford, but Young's move to Italy may prove more rejuvenating than many might have expected following three straight 90-minute outings in Serie A.

His next challenge will be to extend Inter's three-win streak at home to Napoli on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.