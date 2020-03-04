Stephen Curry to Return from Hand Injury Thursday for Warriors vs. Raptors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been fully cleared from his hand injury and will make his return from a 58-game absence Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Wednesday.

After the Warriors made the news official, Curry took to Twitter to celebrate:

He has not played since Oct. 30.

Curry's season has been beset by injury, as he's missed most of the 2019-20 campaign after requiring surgery on a fractured hand just four games into the season.

In those four appearances, he averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from three.

It's been an odd season in Golden State. Over the summer, Kevin Durant departed in free agency for the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs shockingly signed D'Angelo Russell but have since traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that netted them Andrew Wiggins, a top-three-protected first-round pick in 2021 and a 2021 second-round pick.

Klay Thompson is out for the year with a torn ACL. Curry has barely played.

In the process, the Warriors have found themselves buried in the cellar, currently sitting at 14-48 for the season, the worst mark in the NBA. That will potentially leave them with an excellent draft pick this season or further trade ammunition to go along with that Timberwolves pick if they seek a more established star.