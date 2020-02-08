Timberwolves Hit Franchise-Record 26 3-Pointers in 142-115 Rout of Clippers

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

For the first time in 13 games, the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged victorious Saturday night, and all it took was a franchise-record 26 three-pointers.

In its first game since trading Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota topped the Los Angeles Clippers in epic fashion with a 142-115 blowout that was months in the making for Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man hadn't been part of a win since before Thanksgiving.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Every Timberwolves player who attempted a three knocked one down Saturday. Malik Beasley (23 points), in hist first game since being acquired from Denver, led the way with seven triples, Naz Reid made four and Towns added three more. Overall, Minnesota was 26-of-44 on the night. The feat broke the team record of 23 set last week in an overtime game against Sacramento.

The formula that allowed Minnesota to do so was shockingly simple.

"We came in not knowing any of the plays," Beasley told Fox Sports North after the game. "But we told each other just play and have fun and play hard. That's what we did tonight.”

After 13 straight losses, having fun might not have been the easiest thing to do coming on the court. The Timberwolves, however, positioned the night as a type of Season Opener 2.0.

With a bunch of new faces at the trade deadline, Minnesota announced the full roster during player introductions and used the game as a fresh start.

A monstrous victory over one of the biggest threats to win the championship this year quickly followed—and that was without D'Angelo Russell even suiting up. The T-Wolves' 39 assists were the most they've dished out this season, and their 142 points were a season high as well.

The restart to Minnesota's season is off to a good start. Now the team will look to keep it rolling against another contender in the Toronto Raptors on Monday.