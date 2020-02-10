Report: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Mavericks Agree to Contract After Hornets Buyout

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It didn't take Michael Kidd-Gilchrist long to find a new home.

The veteran wing agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The New York Times' Marc Stein added that the Mavericks "must make a roster move Tuesday" in order to make the signing of Kidd-Gilchrist official, and the expectation is for Dallas to waive 29-year-old guard Ryan Broekhoff.

Kidd-Gilchrist always made a ton of sense for Dallas, giving them a much-needed defensive upgrade to bring off the bench behind players like Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith.

It didn't come as a major surprise that the Hornets cut bait with Kidd-Gilchrist. The team had already agreed to a buyout with fellow veteran Marvin Williams, clearly wanting to give more minutes to the team's younger players like Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Dwayne Bacon and Cody Martin, among others.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, appeared in just 12 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds. He remains an excellent defender, but his lack of offensive prowess—for his career, he shoots 47.5 percent from the field but just 28.0 percent from three, averaging 8.6 points per game—has kept him from living up from the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

For the veteran wing, a change of scenery could be just what he needs after eight disappointing seasons in Charlotte.

The Mavericks remain one of the game's most dangerous offenses, but adding a defensive stopper like Kidd-Gilchrist to deal with some of the talented wings in the Western Conference is smart for a Dallas team preparing for a playoff run.