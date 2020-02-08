Carlos Tevez Says He 'Was Right' During Substitution Row with Roberto Mancini

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Carlos Tevez hasn't forgotten the time he refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. While Tevez regrets the 2011 incident and his argument with then-manager Roberto Mancini, the Argentinian defended his role in the infamous moment.

Tevez, who now plays for Boca Juniors, recounted what happened during an interview with Fox Sports Radio (h/t Sport Witness, via Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News):

"I regret the bad moment, but the truth is that I was right. The thing was like that, we are going to play Munich and Mancini put Kun Aguero as the only striker.

"At 10 minutes we are losing 2-0, and he turns to me and tells me to go warm up. I thought good; I’d get on in the first half, but no. I was running for 35 minutes.

"I thought I was going to come on in the second half because he told me to stay warm during half-time, but nothing… Fifteen minutes into the second half, I was warmed up, and I went to sit alone, I had been running for more than an hour.

"Then he turns around and tells me to warm up again, I said no, that it was crazy. After, in the conference, he said that I didn’t want to play. He had everything already set up."

Tevez's refusal to enter the fray went down in City folklore. Ironically, it also inadvertently became the catalyst for an historic season that ended with the Citizens winning a first Premier League title.

Sergio Aguero's iconic, last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium snatched the title out of the grasp of bitter rivals Manchester United. City's dramatic day in May 2012 was a long way off when Tevez threw a strop in Munich.

The striker was soon hit with a £500,000 fine and a two-week suspension. He didn't play for City again for six months.

Yet Tevez being left to stew ultimately served City well. He returned to the team in February, and his goals proved crucial during the run-in.

The title looked lost after City were beaten 1-0 away by Arsenal in April. Mario Balotelli was sent off at the Emirates Stadium, and Tevez was in the starting XI the next week.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tevez scored in a 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, before netting a hat-trick when Norwich City were beaten 6-1 at Carrow Road. His partnership up top with Aguero provided Mancini's squad with a boost at a crucial time.

Aguero and Tevez inspired City to the title, a prize the club would win three more times during the decade. Yet Tevez's unflattering memory of Mancini's one-striker tactics in Europe is telling given how the club is still struggling in its pursuit of the Champions League trophy.

City have been stumbling on the continent, even under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The latter hasn't found the right formula to get past the last eight, losing against AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur in recent years.

Guardiola has two prolific strikers in Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal and may be best served going back to the 2012 blueprint for last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

As for Tevez, he was gone from City by 2013, capping a controversial, 73-goal stint in Manchester which also included swapping United for City in 2009, a transfer famous for the "Welcome to Manchester" billboard.

Tevez's time with City shouldn't be defined by the substitution fallout. Instead, the 36-year-old should be remembered for raising the profile and lifting the club to FA Cup and Premier League glory, vital steps on City's upward surge since Sheikh Mansour assumed ownership in late 2008.