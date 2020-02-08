EPL Table: Saturday's Week 26 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton moved up to seventh in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

With their fifth win in the eight league games since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager, the Toffees now have a place in next season's UEFA Europa League in their sights.

Watford have different priorities, but the Hornets have been making progress under Nigel Pearson. A 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion yielded a useful point, although Watford remain in the bottom three.

Saturday Scores

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Watford

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 25, 24, +45, 73

2. Manchester City: 25, 16, +36, 51

3. Leicester City: 25, 15, +28, 49

4. Chelsea: 25, 12, +9, 41

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 25, 10, +8, 37

6. Sheffield United: 25, 9, +3, 36

7. Everton: 26, 10, -4, 36

8. Manchester United: 25, 9, +7, 35

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 25, 8, +3, 35

10. Arsenal: 25, 6, -2, 31

11. Burnley: 25, 9, -10, 31

12. Newcastle United: 25, 8, -12, 31

13. Southampton: 25, 9, -15, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 26, 7, -9, 30

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, 6, -7, 27

16. Bournemouth: 25, 7, -13, 26

17. Aston Villa: 25, 7, -15, 25

18. West Ham United: 25, 6, -13, 24

19. Watford: 26, 5, -16, 24

20. Norwich City: 25, 4, -23, 18

Ancelotti has overseen five wins, two draws and just one defeat since he took over on December 26. The Italian saw goals from Bernard, Richarlison and in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat a Palace side sliding down the table.

The hosts had to work for their three points after Christian Benteke struck an equaliser early in the second half, though Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be disappointed the Belgian's shot slipped through his grasp. The goal ended a drought for Benteke stretching back to April 2019.

Goals haven't been a problem for either Richarlison nor Calvert-Lewin since Ancelotti entered the dugout. Richarlison scored for the third time in five matches when he broke from his own half to meet a flick-on from Calvert-Lewin.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

No Eagles defender was able to knock Richarlison off his stride, and the Brazilian eventually slotted the ball beyond Vicente Guaita with the minimum of fuss.

The points were safe when Calvert-Lewin tapped in from close range two minutes from time. He now has 11 top-flight goals for the season and seems on the verge of an England call-up.

Watford haven't matched Everton's revival, but Pearson has kept survival hopes alive thanks to some unexpected tactical tweaks. Chief among them has been moving Abdoulaye Doucoure from an enforcer's role at the heart of midfield into a more advanced position.

The Hornets' re-imagined No. 10 opened the scoring after 19 minutes against the Seagulls. His driving run and finish continued a fine run in front of goal that has seen him score three times in his last six games, compared to just one goal in 21 previous appearances this season.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Watford stayed compact and absorbed pressure comfortably until Aaron Mooy played a smart one-two and drew Ben Foster into a fine save with his legs in the 77th minute. The chance was a precursor to Brighton's equaliser, an own goal from Adrian Mariappa, who failed to deal with a low cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

While the Hornets didn't preserved their lead, they did snap a two-game losing streak, during which they conceded late winners against Aston Villa and Everton.