Andre Iguodala Talks Heat-Grizzlies Trade; Rumors on Lakers, Clippers, Warriors

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala called the Miami Heat a "perfect spot" after sitting out the first half of the 2019-20 season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Iguodala, who was acquired by the Grizzlies in July but reached an agreement to stay away from the team while awaiting a trade, told ESPN's Nick Friedell the time off helped him recharge:

"I kind of got excited about basketball again. Playing with [the Golden State Warriors], we go to the Finals every year, and the media scrutiny behind every single move—you get exhausted. You've had a good break, but then you kind of see where the game's trending, you don't know, it's like, 'Where do I fit in?' And it's kind of a blessing in disguise, like this is the perfect spot. I can do a lot of different things here. A lot of different things. It doesn't have to be just defense or just passing. Or just in the corners."

The 36-year-old University of Arizona product also discussed the myriad rumors over the past couple of months, including speculation about a potential return to the Warriors:

"So I had that conversation with somebody, and I was like—I don't know where that came from. That was an interesting one. I kept seeing [the rumors], but you know me, I kept quiet in terms of basketball this whole time. It was the Lakers all the time, or it was the Clippers the next day, and then it was, 'No, he ain't going nowhere, he's going back to the Warriors.' That one just kept popping up, and I don't know where that one got legs."

The Heat acquired Iguodala, along with forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, as part of a three-team deal also involving the Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

It was a sign Miami, which currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record, is hopeful of making a serious championship push this season.

Iguodala is likely going to need some time to get back up to full speed, but he should eventually fill the same role he did across six seasons with the Warriors: a two-way spark plug off the bench who can help lock down an opponent's top wing scorer.

The 2015 Finals MVP averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across 68 appearances for Golden State last season.

Iguodala told Friedell he'll go through his first practice with the Heat on Saturday, and then he'll work with the team to decide whether he's ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Coincidentally, that's followed by a visit to the Chase Center on Monday night to face the Warriors, where he should be met with a warm reception by his former team and its diehard fanbase.