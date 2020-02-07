Clippers Rumors: Reggie Jackson a Likely Target If Pistons PG Agrees to Buyout

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Reggie Jackson is in the process of deciding whether or not to pursue a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Jackson may soon be on the open market with the Los Angeles Clippers interested in bringing in the veteran on board.

While Stein noted that Jackson has yet to make a decision, the Clippers as a landing spot makes perfect sense. The team has been trying to lure Darren Collison out of retirement but has run into some competition down the hall at Staples Center in the Lakers.

Collison has previous experience playing for Lakers coach Frank Vogel and was seen seated next to team owner Jeanie Buss when Los Angeles faced Houston on Thursday. Collison hasn't made a decision on a comeback yet either, but he provides the Clippers with another glimmer of hope for the future of their backcourt.

Jackson, meanwhile, sat out the early portion of the season with a back injury. In 10 games for Detroit, he's averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.

After trading Andre Drummond at the deadline on Thursday, the Pistons are focused on developing their young core of Svi Mykhailiuk, Luke Kennard, Sekou Doumbouya and Bruce Brown. It would make sense for Jackson to want out, especially if he can move to a contender.

Nothing is certain yet, but another experienced point guard may be on the market soon enough.