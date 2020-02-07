Ex-OSU Coach Zach Smith Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail over Protection Order

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was reportedly sentenced to 180 days in jail—20 of which are "to be served forthwith"—on Friday.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported the news, noting Smith was found guilty of violating a civil protection order in December. In addition to the jail time, Smith was also sentenced to anger management, 40 hours of community service and three years of probation that includes restrictions on drug and alcohol use.

Ohio State fired Smith in July 2018. He joined the staff in 2012 and was also part of then-head coach Urban Meyer's coaching staff at the University of Florida from 2005 through 2009.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported in July 2018 that Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, filed a domestic violence civil protection order against him. McMurphy outlined a history of domestic violence allegations against Smith, including when he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim in June 2009—when Courtney Smith was pregnant—while a member of Florida's staff.

McMurphy also reported the Powell (Ohio) Police Department investigated Smith for felony counts of domestic violence and felonious assault in October 2015 but did not arrest him.

Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for mishandling the allegations against Smith, which McMurphy reported Meyer was aware of dating back to at least 2015.

The head coach retired following the Rose Bowl victory that capped off the Buckeyes' 2018 campaign.