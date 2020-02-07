Andre Drummond, Cavaliers Haven't Talked Long-Term Contract After Pistons Trade

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Newly acquired Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond could become a free agent this coming offseason depending on whether he chooses to execute his $28.75 million player option for the 2020-21 campaign, but the team reportedly has not yet discussed the specifics of a potential long-term deal.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reported the news, noting general manager Koby Altman reached out to Drummond but has not yet delved into the details of a contract yet.

Cleveland acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in exchange for guard Brandon Knight, forward John Henson and whichever one of the 2023 second-round picks between its own and the Golden State Warriors' is worse.

Altman suggested the team will consider a long-term deal with the 26-year-old center.

"So I think with the player option or not, we have flexibility and optionality moving forward, but I think these next 30 games or so, he's really going to enjoy playing with our guards and Kevin Love as well, and we'll see," he said in a conference call Friday. "But with his age and what he brings to the table, I think for sure we have to consider him a long-term play."

While Drummond isn't exactly an ideal fit into the modern game of spacing and perimeter shooting, he has been impressive this season. He averaged 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 49 games before Detroit traded him.

If he maintains his current pace with the Cavaliers, it will be the third straight season he's averaged at least 15 points and 15 rebounds a night. The UConn product has led the NBA in rebounding three times and currently tops the league.

The 6'10", 279-pound Drummond has played his entire career with the Pistons and will have the opportunity to see how his game blends in with veteran bigs Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

The fact that Drummond is just 26 years old could work in Cleveland's advantage from a long-term perspective as well. If it does sign him to a long-term extension, he figures to remain in his prime long enough to overlap with the primes of youngsters such as Collin Sexton (21), Darius Garland (20) and Kevin Porter Jr. (19).

If all of them live up to their potential, the Cavaliers could eventually challenge for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.