Jonathan Barnett: Gareth Bale Will Be at Real Madrid 'At Least Another 2 Years'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

SALAMANCA, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF in action during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in Salamanca, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has dismissed the possibility of his client leaving Real Madrid in the near future.

The Wales international's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2022, and it seems he's set to see out the deal. Barnett told Cuatro (h/t AS): "He'll be there for at least another two years so there's nothing to worry about."

He added that Bale is "fine, he's very happy with life and everything's very good."

When asked whether manager Zinedine Zidane is attempting to push his client out of the team, Barnett replied "definitely not."

"I think it's other people worrying," he said. "I think Mr Zidane and Mr Bale have a very good relationship now. It's fine."

Barnett made similar comments to TalkSport on Tuesday (h/t ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland):

Bale came close to leaving the club for the Chinese Super League last summer before Real opted to keep him, and there has long been speculation that he does not share a positive relationship with Zidane.

The 30-year-old was left out of Real's squad for their 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday:

His absence was something of a surprise given he also sat out Sunday's derby with Atletico Madrid. Bale had been recovering from a sprained ankle, but Zidane confirmed after the Atleti match that Bale had been available for selection.

In total, the player has made 15 appearances for Los Blancos this season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Bale reportedly earns in the region of £350,000 (€413,000) per week after tax, a figure he's unlikely to get anywhere else in Europe at this point in his career.

The winger will turn 33 in the summer of 2022, so his next contract—be it at Real or elsewhere—is likely to be less lucrative if he remains in Europe.

