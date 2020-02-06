College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2020 Schools Post-National Signing Day

John Amis/Associated Press

Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, he has turned the program into a top destination for the best college football recruits.

For the class of 2020, Smart put together the second No. 1 class of his tenure, as he brought in 10 of the top 60 recruits.

Georgia received pledges from four five-star players and 15 four-stars to beat out the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers for the recruiting crown.

Now the challenge for Smart and his coaching staff is to turn the top talent into a championship-winning squad and eclipse Alabama, Clemson and others to be the sport's elite program.

Class of 2020 Team Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Auburn

8. Florida

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

Georgia Holds On To Offensive Lineman To Secure No. 1 Spot

Georgia experienced turnover at offensive line coach when Sam Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas.

Smart filled the position with former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, and the new staff member's presence helped secure the signatures of two offensive linemen.

Broderick Jones, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2020, committed to the Bulldogs Wednesday, as well as No. 1 center Sedrick Van Pran.

Smart credited the quick transition from Pittman to Luke as one of the biggest factors to holding on to the offensive line recruits, per 247Sports' Jake Rowe:

"Coach Luke is a big part of that energy. Getting him on staff fast was probably one of the critical roles to that transition. It wasn’t a long time process where they had to sit on the unknown. Two days, three days after Coach Pittman left these kid had somebody new to meet and began to meet them before the middle dead period, the Christmas dead period. It was critical so that he could communicate with them throughout that period and keep a relationship."

Jones (No. 11) is one of four Top 25 players to land in Athens, Georgia. Cornerback Kelee Ringo (No. 4), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (No. 18) and athlete Darnell Washington (No. 23) are also headed to the SEC East program.

Offensive line is where Smart and his staff did a bulk of their work, as six players from that position are part of the class.

The interior reinforcements are necessary since Cade Mays transferred to Tennessee and Solomon Kindley, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson declared early for the NFL draft.

If some of the linemen impress during the summer, they could have a shot at playing in their freshman seasons in front of a revamped backfield led by Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman at quarterback.

Clemson Finishes With Most Top 10 Players

Dabo Swinney's staff put together a terrific top of its recruiting class by getting a trio of Top 10 players to play for the Tigers.

No. 1 overall prospect Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle from Maryland, is the headliner of the class that also includes No. 7 player Myles Murphy, a defensive end from Georgia, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is the 10th-best recruit in the class of 2020.

The College Football Playoff runner-up brought in the most five-star players of any program with five.

Running back Demarkcus Bowman and linebacker Trenton Simpson are the other highly rated prospects headed to the ACC school.

The addition of that elite talent should help the Tigers extend their dominance at the top of their conference.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Justyn Ross are among the key returners from the squad that fell to LSU in the National Championship Game.

The combination of returning stars, incoming talent and the lack of competition across the ACC should put the Tigers at the forefront of the national conversation once again in 2020.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

