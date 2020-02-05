Al Horford: There's 'Some Stuff Going On' in 76ers Locker Room amid Struggles

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and veteran forward Al Horford acknowledged to reporters Wednesday that "there's some stuff going on" in the locker room. However, he said the team will keep the specifics "internal":

The 31-20 Sixers suffered a blowout loss Monday as the Miami Heat trampled them 137-106. Their two previous defeats came against the 13-38 Atlanta Hawks last Thursday and the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Philadelphia ranks 20th in the league with a 109.1 offensive rating, and All-Star center Joel Embiid told reporters the team has no offensive identity:

"No, we don't. Spacing is an issue. Sometimes we play fast, sometimes we play slow, but at the end of the day, when you think about it and as we try to get ready for the playoffs also, the game slows down. It becomes a half-court game and that's where we struggle the most so hopefully we do a better job in the next three games before All-Star."

Philly's disjointed first half of the season can also be attributed to injury woes. Embiid missed nine games in January with a gruesome dislocated finger, and starting shooting guard Josh Richardson has been out since Jan. 22 because of a hamstring injury.

The Sixers have a tall task against the NBA-best 43-7 Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. "Our backs are against the wall, and we have to respond," Horford said.