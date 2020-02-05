Marcus Morris Trade Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Part of 'Tremendous Market' for F

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have one of the top assets on the trade block ahead of Thursday's deadline, as several teams are interested in Marcus Morris Sr., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"There's a tremendous market for him," Wojnarowski said Wednesday on SportsCenter. "The Clippers, the Lakers would love to get him and then keep him away from the other."

Morris is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range, both of which would be career highs over a full season.

The ninth-year NBA veteran has been a reliable frontcourt option at five stops, playing key postseason minutes with the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

He's become a go-to offensive option while expanding his arsenal with outside shooting in his first year with the Knicks. He's been especially consistent since he returned from his January neck injury, averaging 21.2 points per night, with at least 17 in all 10 games.

Morris would likely take on a smaller role with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers, two title contenders in the Western Conference. Each team already has elite scorers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis; and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, respectively), but Morris would add valuable depth and playoff experience.

The Clippers could especially use size in the post alongside Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac.

Plenty of other contenders could also improve with Morris' production on both ends of the court.

Though he's the Knicks leading scorer, they don't need to hold on to the impending free agent, who signed a one-year, $15 million contract last summer. With just a 15-36 record, the squad could use any assets it can find to speed up the rebuild.