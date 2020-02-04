Rockets Trade Rumors: Hawks, More in Deep Talks for 4-Team Clint Capela Deal

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly involved in "serious discussions" to acquire Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Houston would also acquire Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the proposed deal, while Evan Turner and draft compensation would go to Minnesota.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the Denver Nuggets could get involved as a fourth team in this deal.

Charania also broke down the full potential deal in the works:

Wojnarowski first reported the Rockets were shopping Capela with the hope of adding an impact wing.

Covington would be the ideal fit as a three-and-D player who can help on both ends of the court. The 29-year-old has averaged 12.8 points per game while knocking down 34.6 percent of his three-pointers this year, which would give Houston a potential third scoring option behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

His perimeter defense could also help improve the No. 15 defense in efficiency this season, per Basketball Reference.

The forward is also making $5 million less than Capela in 2019-20 and is only owed $25 million over the next two years, helping the squad save money to potentially get under the salary cap.

Meanwhile, Capela would represent an immediate upgrade in the post for Atlanta after averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Hawks have been searching for center help for weeks, with Andre Drummond and Steven Adams also considered possibilities, per Wojnarowski. The squad also had interest in Tristan Thompson, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

With Trae Young and John Collins clearly looking like key parts of the team's future, adding a reliable center like Capela could help put the team closer to contention.

The Timberwolves can gain financial flexibility in the deal with Turner's expiring contract, also adding assets to help a rebuild after a disappointing year.