    Nuggets, Magic's Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Aaron Gordon-Gary Harris Trade

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets added a key weapon for the playoff hunt with Thursday's trade for Aaron Gordon, while the Orlando Magic continue to move big names.

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Denver will receive Gordon and Gary Clark for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

    It comes on the heels of other moves by Orlando, including dealing Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, per Wojnarowski. Evan Fournier was also traded to the Boston Celtics, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Here is how the rosters have changed for the Nuggets and Magic, via Spotrac.

         

    Nuggets Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

    Jamal Murray ($31.7 million, 2025)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Nikola Jokic ($29.5 million, 2023)

    Aaron Gordon ($20 million, 2022)

    Will Barton ($13.3 million, 2022)

    Monte Morris ($9.3 million, 2024)

    Michael Porter Jr. ($3.8 million, 2022)

    JaMychal Green ($7.4 million, 2022)

    Paul Millsap ($10 million, 2021)

    JaVale McGee ($4.1 million, 2021)

    Facundo Campazzo ($3.2 million, 2022)

    Zeke Nnaji ($2.4 million, 2024)

    Bol Bol ($2.1 million, 2022)

    Vlatko Cancar ($1.4 million, 2022)

    Gary Clark ($2.1 million, 2022) 

    P.J. Dozier ($1.3 million, 2022)

             

    Magic Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

    Otto Porter Jr. ($26.7 million, 2021)

    Gary Harris ($21 million, 2022)

    Jonathan Isaac ($17.4 million, 2025)

    Terrence Ross ($13.5 million, 2023)

    Markelle Fultz ($16.7 million, 2024)

    Mohamed Bamba ($6 million, 2022)

    Wendell Carter Jr. ($5.5 million, 2022)

    Cole Anthony ($3.4 million, 2024)

    Chuma Okeke ($3.2 million, 2024)

    Michael Carter-Williams ($3 million, 2022)

    Khem Birch ($3 million, 2021)

    R.J. Hampton ($2.3 million, 2024)

    Dwayne Bacon ($1.8 million, 2022)

    James Ennis III ($3.3 million, 2021)

         

    Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray showed last year they can carry a squad to the Western Conference Finals. Adding another scoring option who can also play quality defense might put Denver over the top.

    Gordon could also play his way to an extension this offseason.

    Orlando also added major salaries in Thursday's trades, including Harris'. The guard has a $19.2 million salary this season and will earn $20.5 million in 2021-22 as part of the four-year deal he signed in 2017. He has mostly failed to live up to the lofty contract, although a change of scenery could be beneficial.

    At his best, the 26-year-old is a reliable scorer and an elite shooter who also makes a significant impact as an on-ball defender.

    He averaged 17.5 points and 1.8 steals per game in 2017-18, shooting 39.6 percent from three-point range. A year earlier, he ranked eighth in the NBA with a 42.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc.

    Of course, the real benefit for the Magic is adding players on rookie deals, including RJ Hampton, Cole Anthony, Mohamed Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. These prospects will all have the opportunity to prove themselves as key parts of the future, or Orlando can move on and find replacements in the draft.

    With Otto Porter Jr. set to become a free agent in the offseason, the team should have plenty of flexibility.

    Related

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Clippers send Lou Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo (Woj)

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      @danfavale is grading every deadline trade LIVE.

      See the deals that have gone down so far 📲

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      ◾️️ Nuggets get: Aaron Gordon ◾️ Magic get: Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick (Woj)

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      'Keep an eye on' LA as a potential landing spot for the Magic wing if he gets moved (ESPN)

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report