Nuggets, Magic's Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Aaron Gordon-Gary Harris Trade

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets added a key weapon for the playoff hunt with Thursday's trade for Aaron Gordon, while the Orlando Magic continue to move big names.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Denver will receive Gordon and Gary Clark for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

It comes on the heels of other moves by Orlando, including dealing Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, per Wojnarowski. Evan Fournier was also traded to the Boston Celtics, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Here is how the rosters have changed for the Nuggets and Magic, via Spotrac.

Nuggets Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

Jamal Murray ($31.7 million, 2025)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nikola Jokic ($29.5 million, 2023)

Aaron Gordon ($20 million, 2022)

Will Barton ($13.3 million, 2022)

Monte Morris ($9.3 million, 2024)

Michael Porter Jr. ($3.8 million, 2022)

JaMychal Green ($7.4 million, 2022)

Paul Millsap ($10 million, 2021)

JaVale McGee ($4.1 million, 2021)

Facundo Campazzo ($3.2 million, 2022)

Zeke Nnaji ($2.4 million, 2024)

Bol Bol ($2.1 million, 2022)

Vlatko Cancar ($1.4 million, 2022)

Gary Clark ($2.1 million, 2022)

P.J. Dozier ($1.3 million, 2022)

Magic Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

Otto Porter Jr. ($26.7 million, 2021)

Gary Harris ($21 million, 2022)

Jonathan Isaac ($17.4 million, 2025)

Terrence Ross ($13.5 million, 2023)

Markelle Fultz ($16.7 million, 2024)

Mohamed Bamba ($6 million, 2022)

Wendell Carter Jr. ($5.5 million, 2022)

Cole Anthony ($3.4 million, 2024)

Chuma Okeke ($3.2 million, 2024)

Michael Carter-Williams ($3 million, 2022)

Khem Birch ($3 million, 2021)

R.J. Hampton ($2.3 million, 2024)

Dwayne Bacon ($1.8 million, 2022)

James Ennis III ($3.3 million, 2021)

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray showed last year they can carry a squad to the Western Conference Finals. Adding another scoring option who can also play quality defense might put Denver over the top.

Gordon could also play his way to an extension this offseason.

Orlando also added major salaries in Thursday's trades, including Harris'. The guard has a $19.2 million salary this season and will earn $20.5 million in 2021-22 as part of the four-year deal he signed in 2017. He has mostly failed to live up to the lofty contract, although a change of scenery could be beneficial.

At his best, the 26-year-old is a reliable scorer and an elite shooter who also makes a significant impact as an on-ball defender.

He averaged 17.5 points and 1.8 steals per game in 2017-18, shooting 39.6 percent from three-point range. A year earlier, he ranked eighth in the NBA with a 42.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc.

Of course, the real benefit for the Magic is adding players on rookie deals, including RJ Hampton, Cole Anthony, Mohamed Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. These prospects will all have the opportunity to prove themselves as key parts of the future, or Orlando can move on and find replacements in the draft.

With Otto Porter Jr. set to become a free agent in the offseason, the team should have plenty of flexibility.