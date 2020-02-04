D'Angelo Russell on Warriors Trade Rumors: I'm Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Already playing for his third team in five seasons, Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell is used to being part of trade discussions.

"I am comfortable with being uncomfortable," Russell said Tuesday, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. "A lot of teams—they want a point guard and I am bouncing around, why not put me in those talks and try to get me? I understand the business side and what is going on. It is not nothing new."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Minnesota Timberwolves are discussing a possible trade to acquire Russell, which would be his third time being dealt in his short career.

Ian Begley of SNY also reported interest from the New York Knicks.

Russell was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, spending his first two years with the Los Angeles Lakers before a trade to the Brooklyn Nets and then a move to Golden State this past offseason.

"It has been a crazy career so far," he said.

The 23-year-old has remained a difference-maker when on the court, improving his numbers each year to the point of averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season. He earned an All-Star selection in 2018-19 while leading the Nets into the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Minnesota and New York have both struggled this season and are well outside of playoff contention, but the young guard could be a key part of a rebuild as the teams try to move back up the standings.

No matter where he lands, Russell is clearly fine with handling a change of scenery.