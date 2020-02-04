Michael Oher's Brother, Sean 'SJ' Tuohy Jr., Named to Liberty's Football Staff

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr., the younger brother of former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, has joined the Liberty football coaching staff.

Tuohy will serve as assistant athletic director of football operations. Head coach Hugh Freeze said his duties will include "helping out with logistics such as travel and budgets" and on-campus recruiting, per ESPN's Dave Wilson.

Tuohy was played by actor Jae Head in The Blind Side, a 2009 biopic that showcased Oher and his journey to Ole Miss. Freeze was Oher's high school coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee and has a close relationship with the Tuohy family. Wilson noted that Freeze baptized Tuohy.

Freeze is entering his second year at Liberty. He guided the Flames to an 8-5 record and a victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl in 2019.

Tuohy was a special teams coach at SMU and assistant director of football operations at Arkansas prior to joining Liberty.