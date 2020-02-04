Michael Oher's Brother, Sean 'SJ' Tuohy Jr., Named to Liberty's Football Staff

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr., the younger brother of former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, has joined the Liberty football coaching staff.

Tuohy will serve as assistant athletic director of football operations. Head coach Hugh Freeze said his duties will include "helping out with logistics such as travel and budgets" and on-campus recruiting, per ESPN's Dave Wilson.

Tuohy was played by actor Jae Head in The Blind Side, a 2009 biopic that showcased Oher and his journey to Ole Miss. Freeze was Oher's high school coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee and has a close relationship with the Tuohy family. Wilson noted that Freeze baptized Tuohy.

Freeze is entering his second year at Liberty. He guided the Flames to an 8-5 record and a victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl in 2019.

Tuohy was a special teams coach at SMU and assistant director of football operations at Arkansas prior to joining Liberty.

