Ja Morant Responds to Steph Curry's Andre Iguodala Post with Kevin Durant Photo

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Ja Morant is only a rookie, but he clearly isn't one to back down.

After David Aldridge of The Athletic reported the Memphis Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala "mutually agreed" the swingman wouldn't play this season while the team searched for a trade partner, Morant and Dillon Brooks suggested the team is just fine without the veteran:

Brooks and Morant's comments came after Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons, but Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was teammates with Iguodala in the Bay Area, had more than just regular-season victories on his mind.

Curry posted a picture of Iguodala holding a championship trophy, to which Morant responded with an image of Kevin Durant.

Morant's response is perhaps suggesting Curry and Iguodala wouldn't have racked up the championship trophies as a dynasty if Durant didn't leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join them.

The Grizzlies and Warriors do not play again this season, but their 2020-21 matchups are quickly becoming appointment viewing.