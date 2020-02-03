Robert Covington Trade Rumors: Clippers Engaged in Ongoing Talks for T-Wolves F

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly among the number of teams that are interested in Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Clippers have "been investigating different lineup upgrades," including the potential acquisition of Covington.

Deveney also noted the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are interested to "varying extents," although "Dallas' interest is said to have cooled," and the Lakers and Bucks may focus elsewhere.

Covington would be far more than a rental for one championship run, as he is under contract through the 2021-22 campaign.

In theory, that means the Timberwolves can demand more in a return package in any trade for the Tennessee State product who is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game behind 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting from three-point range this season.

He is a versatile playmaker who can defend multiple positions, battle on the boards and stretch opposing defenses with his ability to shoot from the outside, and it is not difficult to envision him taking advantage of the spacing playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in a playoff series.

Covington is also a solid defender who has held opponents to 5.3 percent worse shooting from three-point range than their normal averages this season, per NBA.com.

The Clippers are on the short list of championship contenders this season, and any move they make could tilt the race in their favor. Covington is a versatile player who can slide into a number of lineups and contribute on both ends of the floor.