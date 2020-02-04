2020 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The Super Bowl LIV confetti is still being cleared up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but the NFL rumor mill is already in high gear as teams begin to make plans and contingencies ahead of the start of free agency on March 18.

More so than seemingly any other recent offseason, a number of high-profile players—particularly quarterbacks—could be on the move. And teams looking for impact players at a position where they are rarely available outside of the draft or a blockbuster trade are preparing to make their run.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest rumors around the NFL and offer a prediction on the outcome.

Where next for Brady?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has been told by sources that the Patriots are willing to go as high as $30 million per year to keep six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

But even that might not be enough.

According to Rapoport, one of Brady's biggest sticking points is having an offense with significant talent at the skill positions and a stable offensive line to keep him protected, neither of which he had this past season.

New England did try to bring in wideout Antonio Brown, but that attempt flamed out quickly and Brady was left with no experienced targets to throw to.

Rapoport mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential destination for the 42-year-old, but ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Las Vegas Raiders will make a strong push if he chooses to leave New England, and they might have the offensive weapons to convince the quarterback to head west.

Prediction: Brady moves to Los Angeles to open the new SoFi Stadium and build his TB12 brand.

Tennessee trying to keep Tannehill

One destination that was rumored as a potential landing spot for Brady has decided to stick to its guns, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post).

Tennessee, coming off of a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game, is set on keeping quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose 72.7 percent completion rate ranked second in the league behind Drew Brees this season.

In January, Rapoport reported Tennessee was intent on keeping the 31-year-old journeyman, even if it meant using the franchise tag on him.

Prediction: Tannehill takes the franchise tag and rejoins Derrick Henry.

Greg Olsen already drawing interest

In non-signal-caller news, The Athletic's Joseph Person reported multiple teams have reached out to former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen, who was officially released by the Panthers Monday.

According to Schefter, Olsen will visit Buffalo and Washington, where he could reunite with recently hired head coach Ron Rivera.

New England remains a potential destination as well, especially if signing the likes of the 34-year-old would help persuade Brady to return for a final Super Bowl run with head coach Bill Belichick.

Olsen is able to sign immediately after being released, unlike any other free agents who must wait until free agency officially begins March 18.

Prediction: Olsen signs with the Redskins and reunites with Rivera.

