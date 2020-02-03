Ivan Rakitic 'Planned to Leave' Barcelona in January, Disliked Club Treatment

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he planned on leaving the club during the January transfer window, and he isn't happy with how he's been treated.

The Croat spoke to the press after the 2-1 win over Levante, per Sport:

"I've been through some bad times, but it's now in the past. I can say very clearly that things have happened that I have not liked. I have not deserved some of the behaviour (towards me).

"You (the media) also know how things are, but it's not the moment to open this issue again, but of course I have planned to leave because it's been a complicated time.

"Now I want to turn the page and work hard to help the team in the decisive moment of the season."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Per Goal, he also said he wants the fans and his team-mates to count on him now that the transfer window has closed.

The former Sevilla man was linked with a return to Andalusia before the January window opened, although sporting director Monchi said it would be difficult to get a deal over the line, per Canal Sur Radio (h/t Football Espana's Collin Millar).

There were also rumours of a possible swap deal for Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi:

The 31-year-old ended up staying at the Camp Nou and started in Sunday's win over Levante. Ansu Fati scored both goals for the Catalans:

Rakitic has started eight La Liga matches so far this season, finding himself behind Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Arthur in the pecking order. Arturo Vidal has often been the first midfielder off the bench as well.

He joined Barcelona in 2014 and has played more than 2,000 minutes in every La Liga season since, but he seems unlikely to get to that mark in the 2019-20 campaign.

A summer move appears likely, given the players ahead of him and the young talent pushing for a bigger role in the future. Riqui Puig has played his first La Liga minutes of the season since Quique Setien became manager, and Carles Alena has flashed his potential on loan at Real Betis.

Rakitic's contract runs until the summer of 2021, so if the Catalans want a decent return for the Croat, a summer transfer would be their best bet.