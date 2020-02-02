Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs 'Resigned' That Deal Won't Happen at Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly aren't going to trade Kevin Love prior to Thursday's deadline.

"Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday. Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod.

Wojnarowski explained the team is not interested in simply giving the 31-year-old away and doesn't think there is enough value on the market to move him during the season.

There is no questioning Love's resume as a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who helped the Cavaliers win the 2016 championship alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. James and Irving are no longer on the team, and Cleveland is in rebuilding mode and likely not ready to contend again while Love is in his prime.

It would make sense from the Cavaliers' perspective to move him for young assets or draft picks, but they apparently do not like what is available heading into Thursday's deadline.

Love has still been solid this season and is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game behind 45.2 percent shooting from the field and a 37.9 percent clip from three-point range.

There has been some drama with Love this season. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report cited sources in January who said the veteran was frustrated with his role. He also visibly threw his arms up in apparent disgust at Collin Sexton during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In January, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic also reported "Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman."

Love ultimately apologized to the organization and his teammates for his actions, and it appears as if he will remain with the Cavaliers for at least the rest of the season.