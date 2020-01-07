Cavs' Kevin Love Says 'I F--ked Up' with Recent Outbursts Toward GM, Teammates

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love apologized Tuesday for his recent actions after a shootaround and during a 121-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Love had an "emotional verbal outburst" toward general manager Koby Altman on Saturday in which he conveyed his "displeasure and disgust with the organization." Love then seemed to show visible frustration with guard Collin Sexton during Saturday's home game against OKC:

Per James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan, Love took responsibility for his actions and vowed to be better: "I f---ked up. I showed my actions on a national level. That was childish of me. ... I don't care if I'm here for five more months or five more weeks; I'm going to try to do my best by these guys and by the coaching staff."

According to Angel Gray of Fox Sports Ohio, Love also said: "I let my emotions get the best of me, and I can't do that. Starting on New Year's Eve, I wasn't acting like a 31-year-old but a 13-year-old. It's been tough, especially with [our] record, but I love my teammates and have to be better."

After the in-game situation involving Sexton, Love took to Instagram to say that he is still behind his teammates:

"A lot of non truths being shared...but I've learned that we live in a world where people remember accusations and not rebuttals," Love wrote.

"Let them paint whatever picture they want. Fact is—I love my teammates."

Per Vardon and Charania, Love has not gone public with a trade request, but he would prefer to be dealt to a contending team.

At 10-26, the Cavs are tied for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and third-worst in the NBA. Cleveland is clearly in the midst of a rebuild and is focused on utilizing younger players such as Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter Jr.

Cleveland traded veteran guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz in December, and Love could be the next vet to go prior to the Feb. 6 deadline.

If a team does trade for Love, it will be taking on a contract that runs through the 2022-23 season and pays him an average of $30.1 million per year.

The 31-year-old Love is a five-time All-Star who helped the Cavs win their first and only championship four years ago, but he is now more of a complementary player than the go-to guy he was earlier in his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Love has solid numbers this season with per-game averages of 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists and is shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range.

Because of his ability to play the stretch 4 role and still thrive as a rebounder, Love could be a great fit on most contenders, although finding a team willing and able to take on his contract may be a major challenge for the Cavs.