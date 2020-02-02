National Signing Day 2020: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The rich may continue to get richer during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

It's no surprise which college football programs have the best 2020 recruiting classes, per 247Sports' team rankings. Georgia ranks No. 1, followed by Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State to round out the top five.

All of those programs have had recent success, and three were in the College Football Playoff this past season: Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. LSU beat Clemson to win the national championship.

These schools will continue to build for future success on National Signing Day, when some of their commits will make their decisions official by signing national letters of intent.

National Signing Day won't be quite as eventful as the years before the introduction of the Early Signing Period. During that period in December, many top high school recruits went ahead and signed their NLIs, with some even enrolling early at their new schools.

But there are still recruits worth keeping an eye on Wednesday. Here's a look at the schedule for known signing ceremonies, followed by more details on what to expect from National Signing Day.

2020 National Signing Day Schedule

8:30 a.m. DJ Lundy, No. 56 ATH, No. 966 overall

9 a.m. Broderick Jones, No. 2 OT, No. 11 overall

9:30 a.m. McKinnley Jackson, No. 9 DT, No. 61 overall

10 a.m. Sedrick Van Pran, No. 1 C, No. 59 overall

12 p.m. Daijun Edwards, No. 21 RB, No. 279 overall

12 p.m. Darvon Hubbard, No. 40 RB, No. 545 overall

1 p.m. Jordan Burch, No. 2 DT, No. 8 overall

3:50 p.m. Alfred Collins, No. 2 SDE, No. 62 overall

All times ET. Announcement info via 247Sports. Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

Signing Day Preview

Jordan Burch and Broderick Jones are the two highest-ranked recruits in the 2020 class who haven't signed their national letters of intent. Both are already committed to SEC programs. That doesn't mean things won't change, though.

Burch, a 5-star defensive tackle, has been committed to South Carolina since Dec. 18, the first day of the Early Signing Period. Although he didn't make it official by signing with the Gamecocks, he still committed to the program.

There's still the potential for Burch to flip his commitment and sign with a different school. He recently took an unofficial visit to LSU and also visited Georgia days before committing to South Carolina. However, Burch took his final official visit this weekend, and that was with the Gamecocks. So while the possibility is still there for a surprise flip, it doesn't seem imminent.

"I believe that Jordan Burch is going to stick with South Carolina," Gamecocks reporter John Whittle of The Big Spur told Brad Crawford of 247Sports. He continued:

"He's developed the best relationships with this coaching staff, it's home to his family and extended family is close by as well. LSU made it a tough choice in the beginning and then again in the end, but the relationships and the family, I believe, will outweigh the pluses that go along with signing with the defending champions."

Jones' commitment has been longer than Burch's, as the 5-star offensive tackle pledged to Georgia on April 26, 2018.

Despite that long-standing commitment, he's continued to take official visits to other schools. He visited Arkansas and Illinois in January before taking a visit to Georgia.

The good news for Bulldogs fans? Jones was supposed to visit Auburn recently, but he decided not to go, according to Brandon Adams of DawgNation. That bodes well for Jones sticking to his commitment and signing with Georgia on Wednesday.

Another top recruit to watch is 5-star running back Zachary Evans, who signed a national letter of intent with Georgia during the Early Signing Period but was then released from it for undisclosed reasons.

Evans consequently won't be allowed to sign a second letter of intent. Instead, he will enroll at a school in June, meaning there might not be any news involving the 5-star running back on National Signing Day.

It will still be worth monitoring Evans' Twitter account and following recruiting news for any potential developments. Since December, he has taken official visits to Texas A&M and Tennessee and received an offer from Ole Miss.