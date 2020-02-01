76ers Trade Rumors: Price for Wolves' Robert Covington 'Has Been Too Steep'

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in a reunion with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, who spent five years with the Sixers before a November 2018 trade, but the Wolves' asking price has been "too steep" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday the 76ers, who've also been mentioned in talks surrounding Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose and Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, are waiting to see if any of the teams' demands get reduced before the deadline.

Covington started his NBA career with the Houston Rockets after going undrafted in 2013. He spent most of his rookie year with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League before signing with the Sixers in 2014.

The Tennessee State product broke through with Philly. He averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals in 297 games across five seasons with the 76ers. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the 2017-18 season.

He's remained a productive contributor at both ends of the floor in Minnesota.

The 29-year-old Illinois native is putting up 12.8 points, 6.0 boards and 2.3 treys per game through 46 appearances so far this season.

Covington has transitioned more to a stretch 4 role with the Wolves after spending most of his time as a small forward in Philadelphia. He'd probably play a hybrid role if he returned to the Sixers, who already have Tobias Harris and Al Horford at the forward spots.

"I'm not even focused on that," Covington told reporters last week about the trade rumors. "My main focus is this team and what I do every day. I'm not going to get caught up in rumors or hype or whatnot. I'm a Minnesota Timberwolf. That's all my focus is."

Philadelphia, which ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference at 31-18, would benefit from a high-impact addition like Covington before the deadline. It sounds like the front office isn't willing to overpay for an upgrade despite the team's up-and-down first half of the campaign, though.