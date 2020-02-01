Derrick Rose Says He Wants to Stay with Pistons Amid Trade Rumors

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

If Derrick Rose gets his way, he will remain with the Detroit Pistons after the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Per Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, Rose addressed the trade rumors and possibility he could be dealt within the next five days.

"It's up to the front office," he said. "[Pistons vice chairman] Arn [Tellem] gave me his word that if something were to happen, he will text or call, but I told him that I want to stay here, but it's not up to me. You already know how that goes.”

Rose has been one of the most talked about players in the league leading up to the trade deadline.

B/R's Ric Bucher reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers could make a play for the former NBA MVP but added the likely cost of a first-round pick and young player may keep him in Detroit.

Another title contender reportedly interested in Rose is the Philadelphia 76ers, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Rose would be able to help any of those three teams because of his scoring and shooting ability, but it's unclear if one of them would be willing to meet the Pistons' lofty asking price.

Signed by the Pistons in July, Rose has an affordable contract with a $7.3 million base salary this season and $7.7 million owed in 2020-21.

With Blake Griffin out indefinitely after having knee surgery on Jan. 7, Rose has taken over as Detroit's most valuable player. The three-time All-Star is averaging 18.9 points and 5.9 assists per game and shooting a career-high 49.9 percent from the field.