Clippers' Paul George Says He 'Didn't Play Enough Games' to Be an All-Star

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George has appeared on many All-Star snub lists after being left off the team, but the six-time All-Star has no issue with getting passed over.

As seen in the following video courtesy of USA Today's Mark Medina, George said he doesn't deserve to be an All-Star because he "didn't play enough games."

George has produced big-time numbers when healthy this season, but injuries have limited him to playing in just 27 of the Clippers' 48 games.

If George hadn't missed so many games, his numbers would undoubtedly be All-Star worthy, as he is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

While that is a significant drop from the 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds. 4.1 assists and league-leading 2.2 steals per game he averaged last year with the Oklahoma City Thunder en route to finishing third in the MVP voting, George is still among the NBA's most versatile and valuable players.

Alongside Kawhi Leonard, George has also played a big role in taking the Clippers from being fringe playoff contenders to a true championship threat, as they are currently tied for second in the Western Conference.

Although an argument can be made to put George on the All-Star team, it would be difficult to take Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul out of the mix after they were selected as reserves.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is also perhaps an even bigger snub than George due to his averages of 27.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 44 contests.

This season marks the first time since 2014-15—when George missed all but six games due to injury—that PG-13 has not been named an All-Star.

Individual accolades are great, but George is set to make well north of $30 million per year over the next three seasons regardless, and his value is obvious with or without an All-Star nod.

The most important thing for the Clippers is keeping George and Leonard healthy and fresh for the playoffs, and George missing out on the All-Star Game could be a positive in terms of allowing him to recharge ahead of the second-half stretch run.