WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Portland approaches on February 16, and everyone was focusing on the future of the black-and-gold brand. NXT's best were looking to change their futures quickly in 2020.

Rhea Ripley had a busy night as Charlotte Flair was coming to NXT to answer the NXT women's champion's challenge. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair was set to come face to face with The Nightmare before their TakeOver clash.

Jordan Devlin made his way to the black-and-gold brand for the first time to show off his newly won NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Undisputed Era vowed to make Tommaso Ciampa pay for last week. The Sicilian Psychopath took out everyone to get his NXT championship match against Adam Cole, but he needed to get to TakeOver in one piece.

After their huge victory in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne prepared for a huge tag team championships clash with UE at TakeOver.

This night promised much in building to Portland, and anything was possible.