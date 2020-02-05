WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5February 6, 2020
NXT TakeOver: Portland approaches on February 16, and everyone was focusing on the future of the black-and-gold brand. NXT's best were looking to change their futures quickly in 2020.
Rhea Ripley had a busy night as Charlotte Flair was coming to NXT to answer the NXT women's champion's challenge. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair was set to come face to face with The Nightmare before their TakeOver clash.
Jordan Devlin made his way to the black-and-gold brand for the first time to show off his newly won NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
Undisputed Era vowed to make Tommaso Ciampa pay for last week. The Sicilian Psychopath took out everyone to get his NXT championship match against Adam Cole, but he needed to get to TakeOver in one piece.
After their huge victory in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne prepared for a huge tag team championships clash with UE at TakeOver.
This night promised much in building to Portland, and anything was possible.
The Broserweights Promise to Become the NXT Tag Team Champions
Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne came out in the Broserweight mobile carrying the Dusty Rhodes Classic trophy. They promised to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish interrupted to say The Broserweights had made a mockery of the Dusty Classic by winning it.
The Original Bro was unfazed, and the Dusty Classic winners made fun of the tag team champions.
Riddle always makes a joke of things to the point that it is hard to take anything seriously. He and The Bruiserweight are fun together because Dunne is not entirely in on the joke. However, the joke will likely get old quickly.
This should be a good tag team match, but Undisputed Era is not wrong to call out The Broserweights as making a joke out of the tag division. Riddle and Dunne need to fully commit to this role for at least a few months to make it worth it.
Angel Garza vs. Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott
Angel Garza tried to pick up momentum after a huge loss, and he succeeded. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott pushed him throughout and closed in on a win. Garza, though, knocked him off the top rope to set up the Wing Clipper for the win.
Afterward, The Most Beautiful Man mocked Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio after taking them both out on Monday Night Raw. He also promised to watch Jordan Devlin tonight.
Garza def. Scott by pinfall.
Analysis
This was a fun match between two great performers. Garza and Swerve are two of the fundamental stars of the cruiserweight division. Right now, The Most Beautiful Man is on a roll with his arrival on Raw, but Scott will get his own time.
Garza should continue to rise up the ranks. He cannot be purely contained to the cruiserweight division even if he is so important to it.
Dominik Dijakovic vs. KIllian Dain
Dominik Dijakovic got into the face of Killian Dain in the WWE Performance Center to set up this match.
The Beast of Belfast slowed Dijakovic with the Divide, but the taller behemoth fought back. He connected on Feast Your Eyes to win. Afterward, Keith Lee came out and challenged Dijakovic to a match at TakeOver: Portland.
Dijakovic def. Dain by pinfall.
Analysis
This was a fine big man match, but the two had very little chemistry. The Beast of Belfast has struggled often to work fully with other stars in NXT. He needs to find a strong rival who can push him properly.
Dijakovic vs. Lee will be phenomenal at TakeOver. The two will do great work together as they always do. It should be the true showstealer.
Finn Balor Promises to Hurt Johnny Gargano
Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano conducted a split-screen interview to keep them separated. Johnny Wrestling told The Prince that he was never trying to be Balor. The Prince told Gargano that he would hurt him and make sure TakeOver: Portland is his last match.
Analysis
This was a solid quick interview that allowed both men to speak their piece. Balor seemed energized in this setting, and he took it to Gargano on the mic. The two went through their past and focused on the immediate future.
As Gargano vs. Balor approaches, expectations are high. It will be interesting to see if this match can deliver on the hype given the talent involved and the build to the contest.
Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro
Kacy Catanzaro came out swinging with her athletic prowess, but Mercedes Martinez was not impressed. Her wealth of experience gave her the edge to connect on a fisherman buster for the win.
Martinez def. Catanzaro by pinfall.
Analysis
Martinez will be a force in the women's division. Building her up now is the right decision, and it will be interesting where she goes from here. She can defeat Catanzaro and perhaps stars like Aliyah or Xia Li, but who will truly step up to her?
The women's division needed a veteran like Martinez even if the division is stacked. It will allow the women's roster to be shaken up and still remain balanced.
Undisputed Era Brawl with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne
Tommaso Ciampa ambushed Undisputed Era, who had been looking for him and laid out Kushida backstage. The Psycho Killer pushed Adam Cole into the ringside area before Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong got involved.
Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne evened the odds, and William Regal told them they would settle this in the ring later. The fighting continued for a while, but eventually the brawl was contained for the moment.
Analysis
Pushing this story throughout the night is too much for the focused NXT. This could have easily been done in the opener instead. Still, it's hard not to enjoy a brawl between rivals with true heat.
Ciampa's war with Undisputed Era has been fun if simplistic, and having moments like this where the fighting never stops sells the heat of the entire rivalry.
Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Breeze
Tyler Breeze pushed Jordan Devlin far more than the new NXT Cruiserweight champion was expecting. Prince Pretty was motivated to get this win, but The Ace refused to be embarrassed in his first night in NXT.
After taking Breeze's best shots, Devlin connected on the Devlin Slide to take the win.
Devlin def. Breeze by pinfall.
Analysis
Devlin is phenomenal, and this was a great way to introduce him to a new audience. While he was perhaps challenged too much as the new champion, he got to fully show off what he can do. This was the best match Prince Pretty has had in a while.
Hopefully, this is only the beginning for Devlin as champion. He can compete on NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live and put on shows like this with everyone.
Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Show No Respect to Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair called out Rhea Ripley for looking past her to WrestleMania and Charlotte Flair. This brought out The Queen to make clear she was above both NXT women.
The Nightmare answered, questioning if Charlotte was ready to make the announcement. The EST laid out The Queen before Charlotte could accept the challenge, and Ripley teamed up to take down the Royal Rumble winner.
Analysis
Charlotte appearing in NXT was certainly a big moment for the black-and-gold brand on the level of AJ Styles' invasion with The OC. It helped showed how NXT has evolved and become its own brand.
The build to The Queen finally accepting The Nightmare's challenge should be fun. Charlotte vs. Ripley has the makings of a fantastic clash, and it can be the true moment the NXT women's champion is established for good.