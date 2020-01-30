Copa Del Rey 2020: Round of 16 Results and Quarter-Final Draw Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona coasted into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, winning 5-0 against Leganes at the Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann got the scoring underway for the hosts after just four minutes and the floodgates opened. Clement Lenglet doubled Barcelona's advantage before half time, with Lionel Messi's second-half brace and a strike from Arthur Melo adding some gloss to the scoreline.

Later on, there was a big shock, as second-tier Mirandes stunned Sevilla 3-0. Two early goals from Matheus Aias Barrozo Rodrigues got the home side on their way and they capped off a remarkable performance with a goal from Alvaro Rey three minutes from time.

Real Madrid are already in the hat for the quarter-final draw, as they were emphatic winners against Real Zaragoza on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cultural Leonesa did brilliantly to force holders Valencia to a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw, but the La Liga side eventually prevailed.

Here are the results from this week's matches, the details for the quarter-final draw and a recap of Thursday's action.

Copa del Rey - Last 16 Results

Tuesday, January 28

Tenerife 3-3 Athletic Bilbao (Athletic win 4-2 on penalties)

Wednesday, January 29

Badajoz 2-3 Granada

Cultural Leonesa 0-0 Valencia (Valencia win 4-2 on penalties)

Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Villarreal

Real Sociedad 3-1 Osasuna

Real Zaragoza 0-4 Real Madrid

Thursday, January 30

Barcelona 5-0 Leganes

Mirandes 3-1 Sevilla

Quarter-Final Draw: The draw for the last eight of the competition will take place on Friday, January 31 in Madrid at midday (GMT).

Thursday Recap

Following on from their shock loss to Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, Barcelona fans were desperate for a response on Thursday.

Manager Quique Setien would have been pleased with the manner in which the team played, with Griezmann's early goal lifting the pressure on the team and prompting a more fluid performance from the Blaugrana.

Here are the highlights from the match:

After playing at the point of the attack in this encounter, Griezmann was asked if that's a role he would like to be used in going forward.

"I am used to playing inside," he said, per Sport. "I know where to move and I have more freedom, but I am at this club to help. If they need me through the middle, perfect. Or if it's on the left, then [I will play] on the left."

Messi also made his first appearance in the competition this season and was able to take the game away from Leganes with his second-half display. Per ESPN, the win was a landmark one for the 32-year-old, as he's now enjoyed 500 victories in a Barcelona jersey.

While Barcelona's win was a procession, the later game was anything but, with second-tier Mirandes taking it to Sevilla from the off in their tie.

Rodrigues was on fire in the early stages, as he opened the scoring in the seventh minute then doubled the hosts' advantage on the half-hour mark. Sevilla, who fielded a strong side for this encounter, had a mountain to climb.

The top-flight side were unable to do so though, with Mirandes digging in, restricting their opponents and then extending their lead through Rey. By the time Nolito had gone one back for the visitors, it was too late.

Having now knocked out two La Liga sides in this season's competition—they beat Celta 2-1 in the previous round—Mirandes can't be taken lightly in the quarter-finals.