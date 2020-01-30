NBA All-Star Game 2020 Draft: TV Schedule for LeBron vs. Giannis Roster Reveal

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick teams to face each other in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The full list of All-Stars was revealed Thursday, but the two teams won't be decided until Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET when the two top vote-getters pick their lineups on TNT NBA Tip-Off. James and Antetokounmpo will take turns drafting the 22 other players as they try to come away with the best squads possible for the Feb. 16 battle.

Team LeBron won 178-164 last season, but Team Giannis will be ready for revenge this time around.

Player Pool

Captains

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Starters

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Anthony Davis, C, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden , G, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves

Jimmy Butler, G, Miami Heat

Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook, G, Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

What to Watch For

LeBron Looking for New Teammates?

While James put together an impressive team last season, it seemed like his draft strategy was more based on helping the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four-time MVP used his early picks to select pending free agents, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. When it came to the bench picks, he made sure to draft Anthony Davis, who had already requested a trade.

Although the Lakers weren't able to land any of the big-name free agents, they did get Davis in a trade and would like to keep him beyond this year as he likely enters free agency. LeBron will probably pick him early as he tries to please his current teammate.

While the Lakers likely won't have much cap space in the offseason—not to mention that there are fewer big-name free agents for 2020 than there were last year—James could be on the lookout for some future teammates with some legal tampering.

International Flavor for Giannis?

As LeBron looked for free agents with his team, Antetokounmpo took the opportunity to team up with the best international players in the league.

The Greek star filled his team with Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic, also ending up with Dirk Nowitzki as the honorary player on the roster.

He will have a chance at a similar strategy this year, starting with budding superstar Luka Doncic, as long as he's healthy.

Embiid and Pascal Siakam are other options as starters, while Domantas Sabonis, Ben Simmons, Rudy Gobert and Jokic are all options from the bench.

Will Rule Changes Factor in Decisions?

The league announced Thursday there will be some rule changes for the exhibition. The first three quarters will count as separate contests, while the final score will be decided by a "target score" rather than a clock.

Whichever team is leading after the three quarters will have to score 24 points to win, in honor of Kobe Bryant.

This type of scoring could force the captains to look for more clutch players who can come up big in the fourth quarter.

Team LeBron has won each of the last two years, but he might need to adjust his strategy when it comes to filling his lineup.