Saquon Barkley Makes Super Bowl, NFL Rookie of the Year Picks, More in B/R AMA

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley predicted the San Francisco 49ers will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday as part of an Ask Me Anything session Thursday on the Bleacher Report app.

Barkley also threw his support behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders to succeed him as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, explained the reason he wears No. 26, discussed the impact Kobe Bryant had on him and tackled several other topics.

Here's a look at some highlights from the Q&A session with the 2018 Pro Bowl selection.

@realzzzsodapop: Were the Giants the team you initially wanted to be drafted by or was there another team such as the Browns or Jets?

There was another team. I wanted to be the first pick but I ended up 2nd but I count it as a blessing.

@mambamentalityyy: Who hits the hardest?

Hardest hit I've taken was against JJ Watt.

@SpiaMan1: There just one team/player you love to beat?

Not really, I just like winning to be honest. There isn't a specific person or team.

@jeffmartini: Hey Saquon, what was the funniest prank you ever saw Eli play on someone?

He tricks you into thinking there's something in your mouth, like grass or something. He got me with it too. During practice, not during the games lol

@DekeGeek: What did Kobe mean to you?

He meant everything, but I don't want to take credit away from my parents but he meant a lot to me and who I have become as a player.

@GoldenTaint: Is a hotdog a sub?

No it's a hot dog. It's not a sandwich, it's a hot dog cuz it's a hot dog.

@therealGM: Who's winning the Super Bowl?

49ers. Defense wins championships.

@cballe: Who talks the best trash in the league?

Fletcher Cox...weirdly. And Jamal Adams.

@LeBronIsAMom: What's your reason for wearing No. 26?

I wore it in college and when I got drafted so I got it by default.

@PRJones7: Who do you think the Offensive Rookie of the Year should be, since you won it?

I'm biased so I'm gonna go Miles Sanders.

@aGiantGiantsfan: What are your goals after football?

My goals are to create generational wealth and leave a lasting legacy.

@tRoy17: Who's the top 5 teams in the NBA?

Haven't been on my NBA stuff ... Bucks Lakers, Clips, Celtics, Sixers

@jaredrice: What RB did you look up to as a kid/model your game after?

Barry Sanders and even though he didn't play football Kobe.

@andrewjay: Luka Doncic or Trae Young?

Trae my dog but Luka a savage so I gotta go with Luka.

@Vassalo: Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

I might get 100 duck-sized horses.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Oh my god ... if I'm going for a sandwich I'm gonna go Chick-fil-A. But if I'm going for a 3-piece, fries and a biscuit, Popeyes.

@Only_A_Giant: What's your favorite current running back to watch?

[Christian] McCaffrey.

@Only_A_Giant: Best New York street food?

Derrick Shepard and Grant Haley.

@tmay_22: How much do you bench?

I haven't benched in a minute. In college I maxed 455.