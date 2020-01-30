NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Joins Howard, Jones in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon is reportedly making his return to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Orlando Magic forward has committed to the 2020 contest.

Gordon participated in the event in 2016 and 2017. He lost a classic battle with Zach LaVine in 2016, though some consider it the most controversial result in dunk contest history. Glenn Robinson III beat out Gordon in 2017.

He joins Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. among the participants. One more player will be named to the event, set to take place Feb. 15 in Chicago.

