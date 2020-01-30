Andy Reid 'Humbled' by Support from Fans Ahead of Chiefs' Super Bowl vs. 49ers

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday he's been "humbled" by the support he's received from fans and people around the NFL ahead of the team's Super Bowl LIV clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Reid ranks seventh in NFL history with 207 career wins as a head coach and was named the Associated Press' Coach of the Year in 2002. He won Super Bowl XXXI as a Green Bay Packers assistant in 1997 but has yet to capture a championship during stints leading the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

He spoke with reporters about being the sentimental favorite:

"I'm humbled by it. Very humbled by it. I have great guys here. Friends likewise around the league. Been doing it a long time. This is about this team, the guys that have worked so hard to get where they are.

"The players, the coaches, the organization. It's a team effort even getting to this position. It's not about one position. Right now, my complete focus is on making sure we as coaches do a good job, as players do a good job in the Super Bowl."

Two of the Chiefs' key players, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, also discussed the support their coach has received.

"It's cool that everyone appreciates Big Red as much as I do," Kelce said. "It's just been cool how many players that have played for him in years past that I've been able to make a connection with, have hit me up and said they're rooting for me, not only for me but Big Red."

Mahomes added: "He's a favorite usually everywhere we go. Everywhere you go, the way he treats people, you can tell people love him and care about him. It's his work ethic, the way he treats people. He's a coach that's won a lot of games. He's had an amazing career."

Reid started his head coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 years with the organization. His contract wasn't renewed after the 2012 season, leading him to join the Chiefs in 2013.

The 61-year-old Los Angeles native's teams have reached double-digit wins in 14 of his 21 seasons, including an active streak of five years with Kansas City.

He led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, but they suffered a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots. It's his only trip to the NFL title game as a head coach.

Reid sidestepped a question from Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post this week about whether a Super Bowl triumph would boost his legacy and Hall of Fame chances.

"I'm not good with all of that," he said. "I'm just trying to get where we can do well against the 49ers and win that game."

Nevertheless, the positive reputation Reid has gained as a fan and player favorite across his nearly four-decade coaching career has helped the Chiefs gain support from neutral observers ahead of Sunday.