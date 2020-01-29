Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' During Loss to Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

Executive chairman and Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings in New York, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Knicks fans urged owner James Dolan to sell the team Wednesday.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic noted there was a loud "sell the team" chant at Madison Square Garden during the team's 127-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The chant happened after Elfrid Payton committed a hard foul on Jae Crowder in the final minute, which caused a scuffle.

The Knicks fell to an abysmal 13-36 and are well on their way to missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season. They've won only one playoff series since they reached the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals.

New York couldn't contain Ja Morant, who finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists, or Dillon Brooks, who tallied a team-high 27 points.

From a big-picture perspective, the Knicks are still struggling after trading Kristaps Porzingis last February and missing out on marquee free agents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the summer. There isn't much for Knicks fans to be optimistic about.

They let Dolan hear it tonight.

