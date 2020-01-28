Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Changes from No. 8 to No. 26 After Kobe Bryant's Death

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie announced Tuesday he's switched his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 26 following the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the league office has cleared Dinwiddie to make the change despite typically requiring players to wait for the start of a new season to switch numbers. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic noted more NBA stars will likely follow suit:

Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his decorated career with the Lakers.

In December, Dinwiddie met with Bryant before a game against the Atlanta Hawks, and the future Hall of Famer told Dinwiddie he was "playing like an All-Star."

"I'm a real mellow guy, for the most part—yeah, no, not with Kobe," he told reporters. "By far my favorite player of all time. His career was basically my childhood. I was juiced. It's probably why I missed the first 3 off the backboard, I ain't going to lie to y'all."

Dinwiddie reflected on that moment with Bryant after Sunday's game against the New York Knicks:

The 26-year-old Los Angeles native also discussed the impact the five-time NBA champion had on kids growing up in the city while he was becoming a global sports icon.

"He was everything to my generation," Dinwiddie said. "There's a whole generation of L.A. kids, global obviously, but that was our childhood. The lesson of hard work and, as cliche as it may sound, the Mamba mentality, that's part of the reason I am who I am today. He was everything to a lot of kids, and I was one of them."

As players honor Bryant with the informal jersey retirements, fans have started a Change.org petition to rebrand the NBA logo from Jerry West to Bryant. It's received over 2 million signatures as of publication.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.